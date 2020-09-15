Salida Hospital District Board of Directors will hear a presentation about the dietary food management software from Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center dietary manager Ryan Murray at their September meeting.
The board will consider a consent agenda with capital purchase requests that include new equipment for HRRMC, Buena Vista Health center expansion, specialty clinics and the Westcliffe and Saguache clinics.
The board will also hear reports from staff and committees.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
To attend the meeting visit hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09 or call 253-215-8782.
Meeting ID: 922 6239 0876
Passcode: 413016
