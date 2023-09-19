Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a west wind 5-10 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a west northwest wind 5-10 mph. High will be 73, low 43.
Wednesday will be sunny with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest 10-15 mph after noon. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a south southwest wind 5-15 mph. High 76, low 47.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph after noon. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a southwest wind 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of precipitation. High 74, low 45.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be mostly sunny today with a north northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest 10-15 mph after noon and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph. High 67, low 37.
Sunny Wednesday with a light variable wind becoming southwest 10-15 mph after noon. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a southwest wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest 10-15 mph in the morning. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers. High 70, low 39.
Central Mountains
Monarch Pass will be mostly sunny today with a west wind 10-15 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers after noon, mixing with snow after 5 p.m. Tonight will be mostly clear with a west wind 5-15 mph. High will be 50, low 36.
Wednesday will be sunny with a west southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon, gusting up to 25 mph. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night. High 50, low 36.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers after noon. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m. High 48, low 32.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache County will be mostly sunny today with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be mostly clear with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph. High 60, low 37.
Wednesday will be sunny with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a south wind 5-15 mph becoming west after midnight. High 63, low 40.
Mostly sunny Thursday with a west southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest 10-15 mph after noon and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers. High 61, low 37.
