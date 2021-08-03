The Salida Community Center, 305 F St., will conduct a food distribution at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The Salida Community Center serves the entire Chaffee County area, including Salida, Buena Vista, Nathrop, Howard, Cotopaxi, Coaldale and surrounding areas.
The food includes meat, canned goods, fresh vegetables, bread and pastries, and Central Colorado Humanists will distribute items such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and toilet paper, a press release stated.
The food comes from two federal programs that provide food each month at no cost to people with low incomes: The Emergency Food Assistance Program and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which is for ages 60 and older.
