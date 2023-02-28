Quarry Station developer David Martin requested a partial release of lot sales restrictions after explaining to Poncha Springs Board of Trustees Monday that his current holdup is the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Quarry Station, off U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 across from CR 120, submitted its original plans April 29. Martin said CDOT, under its own guidelines, is supposed to review and reply within 45 days. Martin said he didn’t receive comments from CDOT until Sept. 2, 125 days later. He resubmitted, with corrections and additions as requested, Oct. 19.

