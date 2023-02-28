Quarry Station developer David Martin requested a partial release of lot sales restrictions after explaining to Poncha Springs Board of Trustees Monday that his current holdup is the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Quarry Station, off U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 across from CR 120, submitted its original plans April 29. Martin said CDOT, under its own guidelines, is supposed to review and reply within 45 days. Martin said he didn’t receive comments from CDOT until Sept. 2, 125 days later. He resubmitted, with corrections and additions as requested, Oct. 19.
Martin said he sent the plans again Dec. 6 after CDOT said they were never received. On Jan. 18, CDOT officials contacted Martin to say they were backed up and finally responded Jan. 20 that the site needed a culvert for drainage, 93 days after the October submission.
Martin told trustees that if he could sell off 10 of the 20 residential units, they would be able to keep working and hopefully clear up the CDOT situation soon. He said his contractors were looking for other work right now.
Trustees approved the request unanimously.
They also unanimously approved release of lot sales restrictions on lots 3A and 3B for the Ute Subdivision, off CR 120, which was originally approved in 2019. This is part of the property the town has purchased for future development of a town recreation area.
Trustees also voted unanimously to table a request from Envision Chaffee County for $3,875 for a grant prospecting and management proposal. They had several questions about the grant prospecting, if Poncha Springs could make specific requests, and why it was necessary. They agreed to table the item until they could receive more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.