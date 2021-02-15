One car was trapped in a snow slide that closed U.S. 50 Monarch Pass from 10:51 p.m. until 2:19 p.m. Saturday.
Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol said the passengers in the vehicle were pulled from the vehicle before State Patrol arrived on scene.
Colorado Department of Transportation had to “blow” snow on the mountain above to ensure there were no more slides before clearing the highway.
Cutler said Chaffee County Sheriff deputies and Monarch Mountain staff were on hand to assist in the rescue.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported considerable avalanche danger for the Saguache Range above and near treeline on Sunday.
For more information and avalanche forecasts for the Sawatch Range log on to https://avalanche.state.co.us/forecasts/backcountry-avalanche/sawatch/.
