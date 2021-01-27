The Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center will be closed for a yet to be determined number of days for an infrastructure upgrade to the effluent discharge pipe, flume and manhole.
The closure is planned for the week of Feb. 1.
The closure may be between four and seven days, depending on the construction progress.
This facility upgrade is mandated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and will refine the accuracy of the discharge readings from the Aquatic Center, according to a press release.
For more information, you can email hotsprings@cityofsalida.com or visit www.cityofsalida.com
