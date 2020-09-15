Suzanne Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, is organizing an independent search in the area of Suzanne’s disappearance beginning on Sept. 24.
Moorman will be leading several hundred volunteer searchers from various towns and states in his effort to find his sister. Morphew was reported missing from near her home near Maysville on May 10.
“The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation want to support this effort,” Sheriff John Spezze said in a press release. “Although our team is unable to coordinate and lead this effort due to liability issues we want to support this effort in several different ways. We certainly appreciate this huge undertaking and want to offer support to facilitate their efforts.”
Spezze said his office will staff a command post with liaison personnel to assist search members. Chaffee County’s search and rescue units will be on hand to assist. The sheriff office’s crime scene team will also be available to document and collect any evidence if found.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents will be on hand in addition to the Chaffee County agents.
“As with any major undertaking it takes many different resources to complete a task and we once again appreciate the Moorman search effort and its many volunteers,” Spezze said.
