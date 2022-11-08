Phase 1 complete on the McPhelemy Park stage

Standing on the McPhelemy Park stage to celebrate its completion of Phase 1 are, from left, Tom Rollings and Arkansas Valley Welding co-owners Rebecca Encizo and John Burt.

 Photo by Andrea Newell

Starting with the People’s Stage on East Main Street and moving on to the Watershed and then the Roastery, the community stage finally found a more permanent home at McPhelemy Park. As of Oct. 27, Phase 1 of the McPhelemy Park stage has been completed.

“We are attaching the steps on each side, and that’s the last thing that needs to happen,” said Rebecca Encizo, co-owner and project manager of Arkansas Valley Welding. “We still have to touch up all the paint, cut off some bolts, finish up the back wall, and then we’ll call it a done stage.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.