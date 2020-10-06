Chaffee County Public Health reported six new cases of COVID 19 on Friday, all of which were in the south end of the county.
All six cases were listed on the CCPH dashboard as being symptomatic and resting at home.
The recently identified cases bring the county total to 353 cases.
Since March, Chaffee County has seen two outbreaks: Columbine Manor Care Center (44 residents, 12 staff) and Buena Vista Correctional Complex (198 inmates and 13 staff).
The remaining 86 cases have occurred in the general community, including the latest six.
The county experienced a total of 14 deaths in the spring due to COVID-19, most of whom were Columbine Manor residents.
For more information about COVID-19 in Chaffee County, visit chaffeecounty.org and click on the red COVID-19 icon or visit the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.