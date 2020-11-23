by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The hospital district budget will be the main topic of the Salida Hospital District Board of Directors meeting this month.
The board will hear a presentation on the 2021 budget by vice president of fiscal services Lesley Fagerberg at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Following Fagerberg’s presentation the board will consider resolutions to adopt the budget, appropriate sums of money and set the mill levy.
The board will them hear hospital district and committee reports before adjourning into executive session to discuss quality and performance improvement, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations, vendor agreements and provider agreements.
To attend the meeting remotely via Zoom visit https://hrrmc.zoom.us/j/92262390876?pwd=TjU3OHo5SkhmZFZhRk5ZTTA3aU1jZz09
Meeting ID: 922 6239 0876
Passcode: 413016
