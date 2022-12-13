A Cotopaxi woman, Valerie Ann Barker, was sentenced Monday for mailing threats to a Wichita man.
Barker, 67, was sentenced to the amount of time she has already served in custody and will be under court supervision for three years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita, which prosecuted the case.
A judge of the U.S. District Court for Kansas imposed the sentence.
Barker has been in federal custody since April 2021 when deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Custer County deputies, arrested Valerie Ann Barker and Danny Lee Barker, 68, during a car stop. The arrest was made for the FBI, based on an indictment in Wichita.
In July of this year, jurors convicted the Barkers of mailing threats to the Wichita man who had bought, at auction, the Barkers’ previous residence in that city.
The Barkers’ property was part of a bankruptcy case. The relationship between the two Barkers has not been specified in court documents examined by The Mountain Mail.
On Sept. 2 the judge overturned the verdict against Danny Barker, writing in a nine-page decision that “there is insufficient evidence” to support his conviction.
The judge denied Valerie Barker’s request that he overturn her conviction. “There is substantial evidence” to support her conviction, the judge wrote.
By contrast, the judge concluded that the prosecutor did not prove that Danny Barker was a writer or sender of the threats.
At the trial in July, the jury deadlocked on a charge that the defendants mailed threats three times to a bankruptcy court judge, to prevent foreclosure and sale of various pieces of property.
The defendants have claimed they are sovereigns and not subject to the court’s authority.
