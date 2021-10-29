Fremont County will celebrate its 160th birthday Nov. 1 with cake and festivities from 1 to 3 p.m. at the County Administration Building, 615 Macon Ave. in Cañon City.
Betsy Denney, chair of the county’s Heritage Commission, announced in a press release that the public is invited to attend the event, which will feature John C. Fremont, portrayed by Heritage Commission Co-Chair Mike Madone of Mountain Masonry, who will kick off the celebration with brief remarks.
A free booklet will be available including unique building features and history of the County Courthouse from its 1961 construction to the dedication of the new Judicial Center in December 1999.
The 10 Fremont County Heritage Guides published by the Commission will also be available for a small fee that covers the cost of printing. Guides are available on the commission’s website, https://fremontheritage.com/self-guided-heritage-tours-2/.
The brief program will include comments by members of the Florence Historical Archive on its featured display about the early development of the community. A PowerPoint presentation on historic Fremont County courthouses prepared by the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center will run on a loop as part of the activities. The Fremont County Spirits of the Past will be in attendance to help guide attendees and answer questions.
Presentations will take place near the display case by the Administration Building’s main entrance, said Kevin Grantham, the Heritage Commission liaison with the Fremont County Board of County Commissioners. “Since voting in the 2021 election is still in progress, the events will not impede voting, ballot drop-off or regular business in the building,” he said.
COVID protocols will be encouraged. Masks are not currently required in the building.
The celebration is part of Fremont Fall Heritage Days, which recognizes the 160 years of determination, grit and resourcefulness of Fremont County’s residents, businesses and local governments, according to a proclamation by the county commissioners.
