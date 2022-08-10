Shareholders of Colorado Central Telecom approved the sale of the company on July 18 to Chaffee County businessman Carlin Walsh.
“We were thrilled when a local businessman like Carlin came to us as a prospective buyer,” Ralph Abrams, founder and former CEO, said in a press release. “Someone who understands firsthand the needs of the communities Colorado Central Telecom serves will be invaluable as they grow the network and continue to provide the best support to its customers.”
Walsh, a rural Colorado native, was the founder and has served as CEO of Elevation Beer Co. in Poncha Springs since 2011. He is also an executive board member of Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., where he has worked on economic resiliency for the South Central Colorado region since 2013.
Walsh said he will retain his ownership of Elevation Beer Co. while advocating for modernization of Colorado liquor laws.
“I understand how critical broadband is to our local businesses and families. I also know that customer service and a live voice on the end of a phone is important,” said Walsh. “At the end of the day, I have to look my neighbor in the eye at the grocery store and tell them that I’ve provided them with the best product and service that I possibly can. I look forward to doing just that while continuing to invest in our local economy and community partnerships.”
Colorado Central Telecom, based in Buena Vista, will maintain its headquarters there.
