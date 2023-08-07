Chaffee County commissioners will consider renewal of the Connect for Health Colorado contract for $72,400 for Chaffee County Public Health during their meeting at 9 a.m. today.
The contract would be grant funded.
An annual memorandum of understanding between Chaffee County Public Health and Colorado Prevention Center, doing business as CPC Community Health, for the Colorado Heart Healthy Solutions Program will also be considered. The $46,063 cost of the program would be covered by grant funds.
In the commissioners’ regular agenda, public hearings will be conducted for special event liquor license permits for Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce for an event and Colorado Fourteeners Initiative for the Sawatch Ascent 50K to be held Sept. 24.
An additional public hearing will be held to consider the renewal application of a liquor license for Cliffhanger’s Restaurant and Lounge.
Commissioners will also discuss and direct the county attorney’s office regarding code violations at Monarch Mountain Lodge, 22720 U.S. 50, and consider approval of the American Medical Response (AMR) application for a secure transport permit in conjunction with Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services.
The commissioners will then adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice on specific legal questions and strategy involving land use matters.
The meeting will be held in person in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave., and will also be available online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543 or by phone at 719-359-4580, ID:109079543.
