Salida City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to accept the 2022 compensation and market study analysis for compensation rates for employees, along with approving funds previously set aside to make changes to those rates.
City Administrator Drew Nelson presented the study, which was part of the 2022 annual budget process, and looked at “compensation rates for employees to ensure that the city remains competitive in the marketplace for employee recruitment and retention,” Nelson said in a memo to the council.
Nelson said the city had a baseline minimum wage starting at $15 per hour for all employees, and the plan included an increase of 5 percent for employees at this level “to ensure that the lower end of the wage scale continues to progress upward to meet rising costs of living. Overall, across the entire organization, the plan establishes an increase to overall personnel costs of 9 percent.”
During the meeting, Nelson told council that the city had set aside $500,000 in the 2022 budget to provide a competitive wage, along with about $124,000 for increases in retirement packages and income tax.
“We came very close to what we budgeted,” Nelson said. “It was through sheer luck.”
While the total pay percentage change for city employees is about 9 percent, the fire department will see the largest increase with 11.12 percent, while the smallest increase will be for part-time unclassified employees from the Parks and Recreation Department, at about 5 percent.
Councilwoman Alyssa Pappenfort asked about how well the city is retaining employees, and Nelson replied they are doing a pretty good job. He pointed out some changes the city made regarding vacation and personal time off and added holidays.
“We’ve had some people who have moved on, but I don’t think it was because of the compensation,” Nelson said.
In other business council unanimously approved a proclamation declaring February “Kindness in Action” month.
The proclamation was put together by a consortium of caring individuals and agencies in Chaffee County.
The final statement in the document says, “The Salida City Council does hereby proclaim and declare the month of February 2022 as the month of ‘Kindness in Action’ and encourages all county officials, employees, residents and businesses recognize February as the official month of kindness, recommending its observance by the people as a period of special attention to the importance of and organizations to actively identify ways to enhance acts of kindness in our community and celebrate kindness and the positive role it plays in our collective happiness and health.”
A full copy of the proclamation can be found in the Feb. 1 agenda packet at cityofsalida.com.
In new business council heard first reading for Ordinance 2022-01, which would amend Chapters 6 and 16 of the city municipal code concerning sexually oriented businesses.
Community Development Director Bill Almquist told the council that the city currently doesn’t have “anything on the books” regarding businesses that include adult entertainment, such as a strip club and adult bookstores and novelty shops.
Almquist said they looked at a requirement of no such business within 200 feet of a school, residential area or church, but they had to leave churches out because there wouldn’t be anywhere such a business could be located.
Other requirements will include licensing, no one younger than 18 allowed inside, closed between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m., and windows and doors must be closed and blacked out.
Pappenfort asked about the regulation requiring closed doors, as they were often used to help cool buildings, and “I don’t want to encourage using air conditioning.”
The second reading and public hearing of the ordinance was set for March 1.
Other items council unanimously approved include:
• A new liquor license for The Velveteen, 115 G St.
• Acceptance of a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado Aeronautical Board for runway pavement maintenance at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• A resolution increasing housing fee-in-lieu of inclusionary housing from $16.51 per square feet to $20.46 per square feet, due to the increase of median price of housing.
• A resolution approving an amendment to the annexation agreement between the city and Barry and Jodie Snyder.
• A resolution reappointing Martin Jolley and Maura McInerney to the Public Art Commission.
