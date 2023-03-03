Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will take over the South Park Health Care Clinic in Fairplay beginning March 1.
The clinic, now to be called HRRMC South Park Health Care, at 525 Hathaway St., will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
In a press release from HRRMC, Director of Marketing and Public Relations Allison Gergley said the clinic will “continue providing care to the Park County community.
“There will be no pause in services, as all clinic staff and providers will remain with the clinic,” Gergley said.
The clinic will be run by Dr. Katherine Fitting and board-certified family nurse practitioner Heike Petersen.
“HRRMC SPHC will provide family medicine care for patients of all ages, including children, adults and older adults,” Gergley said. “SPHC will also offer laboratory and direct access lab services, X-rays and a limited offering of prepackaged pharmaceutical needs.”
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said, “We are excited to work with Dr. Fitting, Ms. Petersen and the staff at South Park Health Care to continue offering medical services to the community in Fairplay and its surrounding areas. We are working diligently to transition care smoothly, with the goal of adding more services later in 2023 and in the future.”
To make an appointment, call 719- 836-0334.
