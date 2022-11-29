Resident asks were political signs on public property?

Salida resident Vince Phillips brought up a question about political signs on property leased by the city recently.
The property was leased by the city from Salida Bottling Company LLC for use as a parking lot and the signs in question “Yes on 2D” referred to a question on the November ballot.
He said he filed a complaint with Public Works Director David Lady, who said it was a code enforcement issue. Phillips forwarded the complaint to Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson but said he never heard back.
The Colorado Fair Campaign Practices Act sets the rules government municipalities must follow during an election and allows some government actions, such as Salida City Council’s resolution supporting measures 2A, 2B and 2D to increase taxes on short-term rentals and approve the Salida Bottling Company development.
Some of the items not allowed include using public funds or supplies and “advertising using public property or funds to influence, directly or indirectly, the passage or defeat of any issue,” as stated on the Colorado Municipal League website.
That raised the question of whether political signs in favor of issue 2D, which were displayed on a lot being leased by the city on First Street between H and I streets, would be considered advertising on public property.
In 2019, with Resolution 2019-26, the city entered an agreement with Salida Bottling Company LLC to lease 323 First St. on a month-to-month basis for the purpose of public parking, for $2,200 a month.
Section 10 of the rental agreement, entitled “Signs,” states:
“Following Landlord’s consent, Tenant shall have the right to place on Lot any signs which are permitted by applicable zoning ordinances and private restrictions. Landlord may refuse consent to any proposed signage that is in Landlord’s opinion too large, deceptive, unattractive or offensive. Landlord shall assist and cooperate with Tenant in obtaining any necessary permission from governmental authorities or adjoining owners and occupants for Tenant to place or construct the forgoing signs. Tenant shall repair all damage to the Leased Premises resulting from the removal of signs installed by Tenant.”
“The referendum on 2D was always an uphill battle,” Phillips said. “The SBC developers had a significant financial incentive and poured money into a comprehensive advertising campaign, as was their right. By my estimate, we were outspent 20:1, but still managed to gain majority support for our ‘NO on 2D’ message.
“The actions of the City of Salida were another matter. Elected officials and public employees are not supposed to use public assets to advocate for one side in an issue like 2D. I believe that use of the city-rented parking lot for advertising YES on 2D was such an abuse. Further, citizen Dan Shore is able to advocate for 2D all he wants. ‘Mayor Dan Shore’ cannot. Yet most of the ‘YES on 2D’ advertising created by the SBC developers contained ‘endorsed by Mayor Dan Shore.’
“Government officials must not exempt themselves from following the laws they enforce on the rest of us. And shouldn’t City Council now reconsider whether the densified Salida of their dreams is what the people want for the future of Salida?”
The Mountain Mail was unable to contact City Administrator Drew Nelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.