Resident asks were political signs on public property?

Two signs promoting “Yes on 2D” sit in the parking lot at 323 W. First St. The city leases the property from Salida Bottling Company LLC for use as a parking lot.

 

 Courtesy photos

Salida resident Vince Phillips brought up a question about political signs on property leased by the city recently. 

The property was leased by the city from Salida Bottling Company LLC for use as a parking lot and the signs in question “Yes on 2D” referred to a question on the November ballot. 

