Chaffee County commissioners will consider a resolution to renew the licenses on ambulances operating in Chaffee County during their first meeting of the new year at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The resolution covers all ambulance services operating within the county and will be in effect until Jan. 2, 2024.
Commissioners will also consider a fee proposal with Design Concepts, a landscape architectural firm in Lafayette.
Among the items to be considered under the consent agenda are several lot line eliminations and sketch plans for Cactus Flats and Cattle Creek major subdivisions.
Commissioners will conduct public hearings for the Adams agricultural subdivision exemption, the Shelman heritage water subdivision exemption and the Brinkmann heritage water subdivision.
They will adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice on legal questions and strategy involving St. Elmo Ditch water rights.
The meeting will be in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave. It will also be available by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543 or by dialing 719-539-4580; Meeting ID: 109 079 543.
