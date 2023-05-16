Salida City Council will allow citizen comment regarding food trucks in closed public rights-of-way in downtown, such as F Street, during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. today in council chambers at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.

Council also will hear the first reading and set a public hearing on an ordinance amending Chapter 8 of the city code to limit vehicles from excessive idling.

