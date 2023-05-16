Salida City Council will allow citizen comment regarding food trucks in closed public rights-of-way in downtown, such as F Street, during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. today in council chambers at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Council also will hear the first reading and set a public hearing on an ordinance amending Chapter 8 of the city code to limit vehicles from excessive idling.
In a memo to the council, City Administrator Drew Nelson said, “The ordinance would provide for a 15-minute time limit on vehicle idling throughout the city of Salida, with exceptions for cold-weather conditions, emergency vehicles, construction equipment and refrigeration units on delivery trucks.”
Council will vote on a resolution adopting the 2023-2024 policy statement for Colorado Communities for Climate Action.
High Side Bar and Grill has requested an amplified noise permit to allow music later than 10 p.m. on June 3. While the city administrator can approve amplified noise permits, anyone requesting an extension past 10 p.m. must have a public hearing and council approval.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss sewer system intergovernmental agreements, related negotiations and next steps with the Town of Poncha Springs.
