Women Who Care donate to Chaffee County Hospitality

Chaffee County Hospitality, a new non-profit that provides winter shelter for homeless in the Salida area, was awarded $10,500 as the fourth quarter 2020 gift from Chaffee County Women Who Care.
The formal presentation to Hospitality was made Wednesday.
Chaffee Women Who Care is a fundraising organization that meets four times a year and donates the collected funds from a meeting to a local non-profit. The group has been meeting since 2018.
Members listened to 5-minute presentations for three Chaffee County non profit organizations at their Oct. 13 meeting.
Member Luz Diaz-Porter spoke on behalf of Hospitality outlining the organization’s needs and how the money would be used if they were chosen.
Members voted on which organization would receive the money collected at the meeting and when the votes were tallied, Hospitality was declared the recipient of the $10,500 award.
A press release stated the money will be used to provide emergency winter shelter for men, women, and families in Chaffee County who have no access to housing or shelter during the dangerously cold winter months.
Rev. Tom Abbott, President of Hospitality, told the members, “I am not sure how to thank Women Who Care for choosing Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. for their October charity, but we are exceedingly grateful. Your gift will go a long way toward helping us provide shelter for our homeless neighbors through the winter months.”
Abbot said the money will all go specifically toward providing shelter spaces, including pay for night managers and rental of motel rooms for families.
Chaffee County women who are interested in joining can send an email to beverlyvankampen@gmail.com to request more information.
