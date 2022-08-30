City reports May sales tax

Salida’s sales tax collection for May dropped by $12,046, or 1.6 percent, compared to May 2021, while the city’s portion of the Chaffee County sales tax increased $15,936, or 6.2 percent, totaling a 0.4 percent increase for May and 3 percent increase year-to-date over last year.
Year-to-date collections are 5.2 percent over the city’s budgeted sales tax revenue thus far.
The city collected $751,842 from its 3 percent sales tax for May 2022, while May 2021 brought in $763,870. The city had budged for $781,107, a $29,282 or 3.7 percent deficit.
The city’s portion of the county sales tax for May 2022 was $274,065 compared to $258,129 for May 2021. That was up from the city’s budgeted $252,526 by $21,539 or 8.5 percent.
Overall, the city’s 2022 budget variance for the month was negative $7,743, or -0.7 percent.
Looking at year-to-date, Salida’s sales tax collection is up $78,849, or 2.3 percent. As of May, it has collected $3,517,921, compared to $3,438,072 as of May 2021. That is up from the city’s budgeted $3,420,479, a difference of $97,442 or 2.8 percent.
Salida is also up on its share of the county sales tax, $1,232,172 so far this year, compared to $1,173,569 from last year, a $58,603 or 5 percent difference. The city budgeted $1,096,445 for the county collection, a variance of $135,726 or 12.4 percent.
Overall, the city has collected $4,750,093 in both the city’s 3 percent sales tax and its share of the county tax so far this year, compared to $4,612,641 year-to-date in 2021, a $137,452 or 3 percent increase. The city budgeted a collection of $4,516,925, creating a positive $233,169 or 5.2 percent variance.
