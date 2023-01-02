The Wilcox men took first, second and third place Sunday at the New Year’s Day 5K race hosted by Salida Parks and Recreation, with Elijah finishing first with a time of 17 minutes, 34 second, Zeke finishing second at 17:40 and their father Kenny finishing third at 18:25.

Elijah, who graduated from Salida High School last year is current at the Air Force Academy, while Zeke will is an incoming junior at the high school, where their father is the head cross-country coach.

