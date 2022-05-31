DENVER – A Cotopaxi woman charged with threatening to kidnap a judge who was presiding over a bankruptcy case says she “never intended to hurt anyone.”
Valerie Barker, 67, made the comment in a letter to a different judge who is presiding over a criminal case against her in federal court in Wichita. She wrote the letter from jail, where she is in custody awaiting trial.
She and Danny Lee Barker, 68, were taken into custody in April 2021 when deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Custer County deputies, arrested them during a car stop. The arrest was made for the FBI and was based on the indictment in the U.S. District Court in Wichita.
He is charged with the same crime. They were taken to that city and pleaded not guilty.
They were involved in a bankruptcy case in Wichita.
Valerie Barker’s letter contends the criminal charge is “retaliation” against them. It was dated May 16 and was filed May 26 in U.S. District Court.
On May 27, the judge presiding over the criminal case denied her earlier motion to dismiss the case and said their contention that they are not subject to jurisdiction of the court is, in essence, nonsense.
In her letter, Valerie Barker states that vehicles, tools, jewelry and diamonds were taken from them during the course of the bankruptcy case. She asked the judge to return the property to her and Danny Barker.
The prosecutor stated last year in a court document that “the charges involve a series of threats to arrest (kidnap) former United States Bankruptcy Judge Robert Nugent, sent to the court during bankruptcy proceedings to prevent foreclosure and sale of various property at issue in the bankruptcy proceedings.”
In Valerie Barker’s letter, she wrote, “We apologize for any harm we have caused to anyone.”
At various times, the Barkers have asserted they are not subject to court authority because, they said, they are sovereigns. Their contention includes filing a document in the court in which they told judges to show that judges have jurisdiction over them.
Part of the document states: “the persons listed above dba Judges are to produce a delegation of authority from congress showing jurisdiction over the living breathing soveriegne natural divine moorish american nationals danny barker bey and valerie barker bey, ex relatione to DANNY LEE BARKER, Danny Lee Barker and VALERIE ANN BARKER, Valerie Ann Barker.”
In her recent letter, she repeated that they are not subject to the court’s jurisdiction because they are “sovereigns.”
The Barkers are scheduled to go on trial in July.
