Watershed Ranch owner Rick Bieterman was recently awarded a research grant to trial on-farm methods for producing high-fungal compost using readily available local materials.
He will explore the research project in collaboration with Central Colorado Conservancy and with technical assistance from Colorado State University Extension’s rangeland specialist Annie Overlin.
The conservancy started working with Bieterman on the Colorado STAR soil health project last year. Natalie Allio, agriculture projects manager for Colorado Central Conservancy, said Bieterman and his wife Katy Welter’s philosophy of historical and natural resource preservation helped make them great candidates. Bieterman was also a science teacher for 20 years.
“It allowed us to connect him with that program and provide a little bit of support and technical assistance for him,” Allio said. “He’s always wanting to learn. When it comes to the SARE program, some of the key components of that particular grant program include that there has to be a research and education element, so Rick was just perfect for that. He’s curious. He wants to not just find solutions, but find the science that supports those solutions. And he’s so open to sharing his learning with others as an educator and as a community member.”
One thing that drove Bieterman’s interest in the project was the rising cost of typical synthetic fertilizers in the past few years. That led him to start asking questions and to the conservancy. He then met Dave West, a farmer in the San Luis Valley who was attempting to make high-fungal compost.
“I basically drove down there and got about 100 pounds or so of it and brought it up last year,” he said. He started his research with the conservancy and the state’s STAR soil program. “I have little 8-acre test plots, some of it with Dave West’s compost, some with synthetic traditional chemical fertilizer and then some with a mix of the two.”
After the first year, they measured yields and the changes in the amount of hay they grew. Once the ground thaws in May, they’ll take soil samples and compare this year’s soil samples to last year’s to figure out what kinds of microbes and fungi have been added to the soil.
Though high-fungal compost is emerging as a promising alternative to synthetic fertilizers and chemicals, it is not a truly sustainable solution unless farmers and ranchers can produce it themselves in a cost- and labor-effective way. Bieterman is hoping to create a blueprint that other local farmers and ranchers can easily follow to produce their own high-fungal compost and reduce dependence on expensive off-farm inputs.
“It becomes virtually free, just a little bit of elbow grease and on-farm inputs,” he said. “The only thing that goes into it are any kind of white trees, which are aspens and cottonwoods; manure, which is readily available in the valley; and we’re talking about hay as well as incorporating worms. The idea is that the worms kind of do their thing and create vermicompost throughout the year.”
By the end of the year, they’ll be able to turn the product into anything they want. One example would be creating an extract from the compost, which Bieterman describes as “turning it into tea.” That extract can then be applied to far more acreage than typical vermicompost.
“We needed to figure out how to take this and multiply it on a grander scale in order to handle a larger farm operation,” he said. “My hopes are not only that I’ll be able to do this on my farm, but that it’ll be something that can be easily replicated up and down the valley in the same environment.”
Farmers are also always looking to diversify their farm economy, Bieterman said.
“It can become another little mini business of the farm, whether that is creating a worm business,” he said. “The other piece of the puzzle is creating this high-fungal compost that can not only be used on the farm but could be sold commercially to people in the valley as well, whether it’s just to little home gardeners or whether it’s to other farmers wanting to take this product, turn it into a liquid and spray it through their privets.”
Synthetic fertilizers, Bieterman said, take a lot of carbon to create. Not only are they manufactured in facilities, but many chemicals involved also come from overseas.
“When you look at those factors, that isn’t very sustainable,” he said. “The reason everybody uses synthetic fertilizers is because they produce a very high yield.”
Though early tests haven’t brought the same level of yields, current research expects high-fungal compost fertilizers to improve soil health and produce larger yields.
“It falls under the regenerative agriculture movement,” Bieterman said. “So many of our farms in America have been just abused by the quick chemical fix. What that does, though it produces a lot of yield, is it really depletes the soil of these microorganisms and fungus that are important to the ecosystem.”
The grant is sponsored by the Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) Farmer and Rancher program, which encourages producers to lead on-farm research projects that further agricultural sustainability and innovation. Bieterman will work closely with technical advisors to implement his SARE grant over the next three years.
“The whole excitement of getting a grant like this is actually in partnering with really intelligent scientists,” he said. “That we have a direct line or that I have a direct line to Annie Overland, who is the range land manager and specialist out of the CSU Extension in Pueblo, is worth its weight in gold. The end goal for me is to continue to learn from these experts in the field in addition to learning from our neighbors who’ve been doing it in the valley for generations.
“I really love that opportunity to interact with fellow scientists, researchers and teachers in order to learn the best practices and, year after year after year, to fine-tune them so this little experiment evolves into something much more sustainable.”
Allio encourages those interested in doing their own research to contact the conservancy, the conservation district or the NRCS.
“Participating in these programs is a great opportunity to get access to those resources, whether it’s funding resources or technical assistance, resources or education,” she said. “We’re really excited to see you know, these different programs coming together.”
Visit www.centralcoloradoconservancy.org/ for more information about Central Colorado Conservancy projects and resources.
