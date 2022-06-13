The Salida Police Department called in the county’s tactical team to respond to an incident Friday that resulted in sections of Park Avenue and surrounding roads being shut down for more than an hour.
The nearly two-hour standoff ended with the arrest of Marc Cable, 52, of Salida.
Police reported that the incident started at 3:14 p.m. when a heavily intoxicated individual, later identified as Cable, confronted multiple individuals at the residence at 524 Park Ave. The Salida Police Department was called to diffuse the situation amid concerns about a potentially violent altercation.
When law enforcement arrived, Cable, who had been mowing the lawn at 613 Park Ave., ran back across the street into the house and barricaded himself inside. Police Chief Russ Johnson said the tactical team was called in as a safety precaution after Cable was hostile toward officers.
The Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team was requested at approximately 3:25 p.m. Law enforcement surrounded the residence and deployed antiballistic shields, long guns and gas masks. Paramedics were later dispatched at approximately 3:43 p.m.
Johnson said law enforcement used a loudspeaker to inform Cable he was under arrest and to exit the house, but he refused to comply.
At one point the tenant of the home and a friend of Cable’s, Christine Garcia, talked to him over the public address system to try to get him to exit the home, but he refused.
After repeated demands for Cable to come out of the home, law enforcement agents threatened him with further use of force. When he still failed to comply, police introduced chemical agents into the home. Oleoresin capsicum spray, more commonly known as pepper spray, was injected through an open window at 4:21 p.m. Following no response from Cable, tear gas was introduced into the residence at 4:52 p.m. A few minutes later, at 5:04 p.m., Cable surrendered and the standoff ended.
He was placed in custody and charged with three counts of harassment, resisting arrest and criminal trespass in the first degree. Bond was set at $3,000 cash.
Cable was unarmed during the siege.
Johnson said two dogs, which were in the home when the incident started, were saved during the chaos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.