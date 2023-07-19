The Timber Creek major subdivision final plat for property located at 8315 CR 160 was approved by Chaffee County Board of commissioners after discussion regarding the planning department’s recommendations for the subdivision.
The main sticking point in the discussion was the use of Yunikar Road as an emergency exit for the proposed Timber Creek subdivision, rather than a throughway.
That use was confirmed in the overall approval of the subdivision.
Prior to the regular agenda, commissioners heard public comment at the Tuesday meeting in Buena Vista.
Several local residents made comments before the commissioners regarding concerns about geothermal exploration and development of a geothermal energy plant in the Mount Princeton area.
Commissioner Keith Baker said there are no pending applications before the county commissioners for geothermal development.
Other public comments focused on election transparency.
Other items approved following public hearing were the Woolmington agricultural subdivision exemption for property at 16500 CR 328 and the Jacobson agricultural subdivision exemption for property at 25896 CR 301.
In both cases the subdivisions, which are intended for building homes for family members in order to continue ranch activities, were approved.
Commissioner Greg Felt said, “This is exactly what agricultural subdivision exemption is meant to achieve.”
Lot line eliminations for the Townsite of Cleora for property located at 7385 U.S. 50 were also approved following a public hearing.
Developer Jeff Post of Cleora LLC intends the site for attainable housing with shared well and individual wastewater treatment systems.
Also approved following public hearings were special event liquor licenses for Chaffee County Community Foundation for the Renewal Festival, Sept. 21-24 at The Meadows, Buena Vista and for Greater Arkansas River Nature Association for an event to be held Aug. 24 at Riverside Grill at River Runners, 24070 CR 301, Buena Vista.
In the case of the Renewal Festival license, Felt said he appreciated that Bonfire Entertainment, organizer of the event, had chosen to work with a local nonprofit, rather than an out of state nonprofit, to fulfill noise ordinance requirements.
Commissioners also approved a letter of commitment regarding state affordable housing fund opportunities through the Department of Local Affairs Proposition 123.
