Wallbanger’s Sports Bar and Grill will open Saturday, after a two week closure, voluntarily prompted by owner Greg Wall after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Wall said all of his employees are doing well and are ready to get back into the swing of things.
He said Wallbanger’s will serve at 25 percent capacity, as per Chaffee County and Colorado public health department guidelines, but “We have a lot of space, we are able to space people apart.”
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Other restaurants are also preparing to decrease their capacity from 50 percent to 25 percent.
Ryan Barposh with Moonlight Pizza said they will be following guidelines and “do everything we can to protect the community, while creating a local business people can come to to feel safe.”
Barposh said they still offer outdoor seating, weather permitting.
Whitney McGovern with Amicas Pizza said they will have to eliminate bar seating again, but their tables are already spaced for capacity.
She said they still have their patio but it hasn’t been much use for the last few weeks, as the weather has gotten colder.
They have talked about maybe getting heaters for people to sit out there, but haven’t made a final decision yet.
Oscar Vallovos at Fiesta Mexicana said they are just trying to do what they can at this time. He said they do have a patio, but it’s hard to use as the weather is turning colder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.