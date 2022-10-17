Salida City Council and Salida Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in a joint work session to discuss two land use issues and hear a report from the Chaffee Housing Authority.

The council and commission will review a request for a major subdivision consisting of three lots from West Third St. to Mesa Lane, covering 4.87 acres. The lots are split-zoned C-1 commercial, C-1 with a Colo. 291 Established commercial overlay and medium residential R-2. 

