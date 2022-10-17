Salida City Council and Salida Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today in a joint work session to discuss two land use issues and hear a report from the Chaffee Housing Authority.
The council and commission will review a request for a major subdivision consisting of three lots from West Third St. to Mesa Lane, covering 4.87 acres. The lots are split-zoned C-1 commercial, C-1 with a Colo. 291 Established commercial overlay and medium residential R-2.
The proposed use of the property is a mix of single-family detached units, duplex dwelling units and multifamily units.
The second review is for a proposed planned development on 2 acres on CR 105.
The property, which currently contains a single-family residence which will be removed, has a pre-annexation agreement.
The applicant requests the property be zoned high density residential R-3 during annexation.
Becky Gray, Chaffee Housing Authority director, will update the council on CHA’s Open Doors Program. Council will also receive an update on Salida’s Clean Commuting Challenge.
