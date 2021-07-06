About a month ago, seniors from Valley to Valley, Salida’s senior day care center, went on a field trip to Brady’s West Garden Center, chose plants they loved and brought them back to the center.
Yvonne Braden, the center’s CEO/facility director, said there was a garden at the center previously, but this year, with the help of Brady’s, Lisa Munch and family and Butala Concrete Sand and Gravel, the center built new landscaping.
“They dug, planted and moved rock,” Braden said. “We have pretty things.”
The landscaping is important to the seniors as they go outdoors daily and watch as the plants grow.
Braden said the seniors count the blossoms and the peas, and they get to take the vegetables inside and cook them. She said it’s important to engage the seniors.
“Many people came along that I wanted to say thank you. They created the yard we have and it’s gorgeous,” she said.
Another boon to the senior day care center was the addition this year of a wheelchair-accessible 2021 Ford van.
“For the last 15 years I’ve been driving the same van,” Braden said. “The van has 200,000 miles on it. Now we’ve been given money to purchase a van with a wheelchair lift.”
The van is also important to the center as Braden said they like to take the seniors on trips and keep them active.
“We take the seniors to see the baby horses, the goats … we don’t let the seniors just sit,” she said.
But the new van is important in other ways too. It enables the center to pick up clients and deliver them home and to take them to appointments as well as the outings throughout the year.
The center uses the van to transport seniors from Saguache, western Fremont and Chaffee counties.
Two Colorado foundations provided the grants: $25,000 from NextFifty Initiative and $32,450 from The Daniels Fund.
NextFifty Initiative is a foundation dedicated to funding initiatives that improve the lives of the older adult population and their caregivers.
Founded by entrepreneur Bill Daniels, The Daniels Fund awards grants to nonprofit organizations in a four-state region that are focused on several specific areas, one of which is aging.
Midwest Transit Equipment worked a miracle and helped Valley to Valley find the right van, Braden said.
Now the center is $150,000 away from breaking ground in Saguache for a senior day care center there.
Braden, on behalf of Valley to Valley, offered thanks to the Anschutz Family Foundation, High Country Bank, River Valley Community Fellowship and Caring and Sharing for donations to the “Sponsor a Senior” fund to help those who need assistance so they can attend services offered.
“We are grateful to all the community that has come alongside to help seniors at our center and make their time enjoyable. As they say, ‘We’re not seniors, we are recycled teens with knowledge and experience.’ We have fun every day,” Braden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.