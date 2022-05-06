Salida City Council unanimously approved the final reading of Ordinance 2022-06, which approves the major impact review for the Residences at Salida Bottling Company, 323 W. First Street, during its meeting Tuesday.
A public hearing on the ordinance was continued from the council’s April 5 meeting. During that meeting the council discussed concerns about height variances requested for the project.
During Tuesday’s meeting, representatives of the project presented examples of how the project would affect views from different points around the project but did not propose any change to the height variance request.
They did offer to add a fourth inclusive housing unit, making a quarter of the 12 units meet the city’s inclusive housing requirements. One unit will be for sale for no more than 120 percent of the county’s area median income, $55,176 in 2020 dollars, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. One unit will be sold for less than 140 percent AMI and two at less than 160 percent AMI.
In other business the council approved Resolution 2022-16, which approves the recreational vehicle rental program addendum to the “Open Doors” long-term rental program memorandum of understanding with Chaffee Housing Authority.
The program will provide up to 10 RV units, which will be available for rent at the Salida RV Resort. The anticipated cost to the city will be about $250,000.
During public comment, about a dozen people spoke in favor of the Safe Outdoor Space car camping project at Centennial Park, while three people spoke against it.
Those against it said Centennial Park already has a homeless problem, they were concerned about putting the site at a place where children play, and they thought the city did not adequately inform the public living in the area about the project.
Other items the council approved include:
• An Arbor Day proclamation.
• A liquor license for Crossroads Cafe, 142 W. U.S. 50.
• An update to the Salida personnel manual.
• A resolution allowing overnight camping in Marvin Park from July 30 through Aug. 1 for the K9 Culture dog agility event.
• A resolution appointing James Barker to the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field advisory board.
• First reading of Ordinance 2022-08 for The Green Heart major impact review for a planned development and minor subdivision, 535 W. Seventh St. The second reading and public hearing will be May 17.
