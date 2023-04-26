Jan hangs up her spatulas

Jan is hanging up her spatulas after 45 years in the restaurant business. Jan Delp has been in her iconic spot, Jan’s Restaurant on U.S. 24 in Buena Vista, since 1991.
“I just can’t tell you how much I care about the people in this town,” she said, “and they know it.”
She started out with Pike’s Pub and Grub in Green Mountain Falls, then went to Lake George in 1984 and opened Mountain Shadows.
In 1986 she and husband Don moved to Woodland Park and opened Jan’s View Inn. When a customer suggested she check out Johnson Village, she decided to go for it. They bought the restaurant from Gloria Tising.
“Being the adventurist that I am, I came over here and we looked at a restaurant north of Main Street,” she said. “A real estate agent said, ‘Why don’t you look at this one?’ It had living quarters and everything, so we decided to start here. That was 1991.”
The 81-year-old restaurant owner has been beloved in all of her restaurants. Some customers followed her from her first restaurants to eat here in BV, particularly from Colorado Springs, and enjoy her home cooking and famed pies.
“It feels great,” she said. “It’s the capability of creating something that they’d want to come all the way here for. I know some of it is myself, because I’ve made so many friends in this business. Some of it is the food, and for a lot of them it’s both.”
Jan’s pies have had a huge impact in particular. She was a regular winner for Best Dessert in The Times’ Best of BV competitions. Her secret?
“Creating new pies,” she said. “I won at the Turner Farm for an apple-caramel-bacon. We had a peach-jalapeño-apple we won with, and then we had a candied apple that won.”
Over her long career, the memories have stayed with her. One of her favorite moments from her time in the industry is being approached by a little girl who asked her name. When she introduced herself, the girl replied that her father thought she was dead. She followed the little girl back to her table.
“Her dad saw us coming and put his head down,” she said, laughing. “You go to somebody’s like Jan’s or Alan’s or whatever. They kept the name but the owner has passed away. That’s one of the funniest highlights.”
Being in the restaurant industry also taught her about the importance and, occasionally, the difficulty of finding good staff.
“I have been so lucky the last few years,” she said. “Jackie Sparrow has been with me 31 years, Debbie has been with me 21 years, Juanita has been with me 26 years. Soli has been with me 17 years. I’m very lucky to have good help that stays.”
Another challenge, especially in her first years, was knowing just how much to prepare for her customers. She recalled not ordering enough in one of her first restaurants.
“I bought seven heads of lettuce, and we went through that in the first hour,” she said. “We had to borrow salad stuff from another restaurant.”
Another strategy for success as a restaurant owner, she said, is being on the premises and being with your staff.
“Don’t ask them to do things that you wouldn’t be willing to do yourself,” she said. “Interact with your customers and be kind and grateful to your help.”
Though Jan herself will no longer be behind the counter, the diner will keep its name, menu, staff and ambience. Debbie Ray will be taking over as manager.
“Debbie Ray has been with me 21 years, and she’s going to manage it for the new people,” she said. “The food will stay the same, the hours will stay the same, and the help is going to stay the same. And I’m sure I’m going to be hanging out here because it’s been my life.”
Ray first came into Jan’s employ when she was eating at the restaurant. She had been working hard to find a job, and when she asked about working at Jan’s she was hired on the spot.
“She is definitely a leader, and she just loves everybody,” Ray said of Jan. “She takes care of us and takes care of customers. She’s just a great woman. … I’m sad that she’s retiring but I’m happy in the same because she needs to do that. I love her to death and want the best for her.”
Though it’s taken her a few attempts to retire, she said “it’s happening for real” this time. It’s a bittersweet transition, but she’s ready for what comes next.
“It’s been for sale for five years,” she said. “I just put it in God’s hands. … I am so grateful for all the customers that I got to know and love. We have a great foundation here. I’ve cried already, and they’ve cried already, but I’ve assured them that it’s everything that’s gonna be the
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.