Jan hangs up her spatulas

Jan Delp, longtime owner of Jan’s Restaurant on U.S. 24 in Buena Vista, stands in front of the eatery’s iconic moose, Bullwinkle.

 Photo by Hannah Harn

Jan is hanging up her spatulas after 45 years in the restaurant business. Jan Delp has been in her iconic spot, Jan’s Restaurant on U.S. 24 in Buena Vista, since 1991.

“I just can’t tell you how much I care about the people in this town,” she said, “and they know it.”

