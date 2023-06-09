Brett Boyles, who was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Chaffee County jury in December, was sentenced to 96 years with five years mandatory parole for the 2018 murder of fellow inmate Matthew Massaro at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
Boyles was also found guilty of first- and second-degree assault.
The second-degree assault charge was merged with the first-degree assault charge, and Murphy handed down a sentence of 64 years with three years parole.
Both sentences are to be served concurrently.
The sentences were doubled from the maximum 48 years for second-degree murder and 32 years for first-degree assault after evidence was provided to prove that Boyles is a habitual criminal.
Deputy District Attorney Mark Hurlbert provided certified conviction documents from Denver, Boulder, Broomfield and El Paso counties that were identified by experts as being those of Boyles.
Massaro’s father, Kevin Massaro, addressed the court prior to sentencing.
He said he thanked the court for its hard work, especially the jury, who “cannot unremember what they saw,” referring to the graphic footage shown during the trial.
He said the attack on his son was “vicious, savage, brutal and cowardly.”
He asked that the court impose a sentence in proportion to the severity of the crime, adding it was “about as depraved as it can be.”
Boyles’ mother, Pamela Kranz, also addressed the court.
She said her son tried to get counseling, and he spent 14 of his 20 years in the corrections system in solitary confinement.
When he was rotated back to the Buena Vista complex, he was supposed to be in minimum restriction, but the complex did not put him where he was “supposed to be.”
“There is nothing correctional about Colorado Corrections,” she said.
In handing out the sentence, Murphy said the whole situation was “pretty tragic” with two parents, one of whom lost a son and one whose son figuratively has the same fate.
To Kevin Massaro, Murphy said, “You’ve honored your son through this whole process,” noting he had been at every proceeding during the lengthy case.
“I want you to know I noticed and that I am impressed by it,” Murphy said.
Boyles’ attorney, Randy Canney, was asked to determine how much time Boyles has spent in jail after his original release date for a prior sentence so that he can be given credit for time already served.
Kevin Massaro said after the sentencing, “Justice has been served.”
He said he had great respect for Murphy as a judge and found him very learned.
Massaro said the great tragedy is that one life has been lost and another thrown away.
Another defendant in the Massaro case, Chad Merrill, is due to appear for a plea hearing and sentencing at 3 p.m. Monday.
