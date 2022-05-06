Elijah Wilcox has high-flying plans for his future.
The Salida High School senior was recently named a winner of a prestigious four-year Boettcher Scholarship.
For most students that would be the end of a long road of academic success, but for Wilcox, winning the scholarship gave him a decision to make.
In March, Wilcox also received notice that he had received an equally coveted appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Wilcox decided to give back the Boettcher to be passed on to another deserving student, and he is headed for Colorado Springs and the academy.
His goal is to become an aerospace engineer in either aeronautics or astronautics, and he decided the Air Force is a better fit for him toward achieving that goal.
He said he waited until he knew about the Boettcher before making a final decision.
“Both are full-ride options,” Wilcox said.
Having no financial pressure in either direction gave him the freedom to decide for the Air Force Academy “for the right reasons,” he said.
Wilcox hopes to eventually work in research and design in the aerospace industry.
He said he realizes the academy will be a challenge and is keeping in mind what he will have to get through in his first year.
The discipline will make him a better person, he said.
Wilcox’s parents, Kenny and Sara Wilcox, have been supportive during the process of choosing between his two options.
“They left the decision up to me,” he said.
A cross-country and track standout at Salida High School, Wilcox hopes to continue running at the Air Force Academy.
“I want to run at Division 1 level,” he said.
Wilcox will have less than a month between graduation and basic training for the academy, which begins June 23.
He plans to spend the time climbing and road biking and getting ready for the next phase in his life.
