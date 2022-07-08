The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released the final numbers for June 28’s primary election results.
Chaffee County collected 6,156 ballots, with 2,660 voting in the Democratic primary, 3,452 voting in the Republican, and 44 ballots still being processed. The county has 15,354 active voters, resulting in a 40 percent voter turnout.
Statewide, 1,253,277 ballots were collected, 542,067 for the Democrats, 654,805 for Republicans, 28 nonpartisan and 38,377 still being processed. With 3,740,907 active voters in Colorado, the primary saw a 33 percent voter turnout.
In a breakdown by gender, the Democratic primary saw 318,205 ballots turned in by women, 220,310 by men and 3,552 marked no-gender. For the Republican primary, women submitted 318,457 ballots, men 333,833 and no-gender 2,515.
Looking at age and gender, women ages 65-74 turned in the highest number of ballots for the Democrats at 79,557, with the same group turning in the most ballots for the Republicans at 79,377.
For male voters, the same age group, 65-74, had the highest number of voters for both the Democratic and Republican primaries, 54,573 and 84,164 respectively.
The majority of the ballots submitted were mail ballots, 1,220,255, while 15,022 voted in person.
