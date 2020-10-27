The Salida Sunrise Rotary recently announced that community grant applications for the 2020/2021 winter distribution are being accepted through Nov. 21.
Club funds awarded as donations must be used exclusively as financial support of charitable, educational and humanitarian projects/events held by non-profit organizations that meet Salida Sunrise Rotary’s eligibility criteria.
Eligible categories include youth, education and vocation projects; community service programs; and environmental programs.
To learn more about grant requirements, go to salidasunriserotary.org and click on the “Community Grants” tab where the donation policies and the 2020/2021 donation application can be found.
All grant requests must be submitted online using this application form.
Also, all community grant applications require a sponsor who is a member of Salida Sunrise Rotary.
The sponsor will meet with the applicant to discuss the project and work with the organization if their project is selected for funding.
Completed applications require a sponsor signature and must be received before 5 p.m. Nov. 21.
Interested organizations may contact Cecil Rhodes at cecilwr1948@gmail.com for more information or to seek help finding a sponsor.
Salida Sunrise Rotary’s traditional fundraisers had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, but the group still has funds available to serve the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.