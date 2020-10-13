Thirty Salida High School students are volunteering time to help provide Christmas gifts for local children who are in need during the holiday season.
The Heart of the Community Christmas Drive started last year when Sophie Pressly, now a SHS senior, saw a need to expose local high school students to help nonprofit organizations in Salida through volunteering time to community projects.
“I volunteered a lot locally and noticed there was a need for the presence of high school students in nonprofit and community service,” Pressly said. “I wanted to be a source to help fund volunteer events in Salida.”
Through Heart of the Community Christmas Drive, the students will volunteer to help nonprofit organizations and seek a sponsor who will donate an amount of money based on the number of volunteer hours the student gives to the nonprofit organization.
The drive started Oct. 1 and will end Dec. 6 after which gifts will be purchased for children whose names are collected from the Baba’s Magical Christmas project at Kaleidoscope Toys, Book Haven and Salida Mountain Sports and the Tree of Hope.
Applications are also available at Grainery Ministries, Caring and Sharing, and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
Anyone in need of help can pick up applications at those locations and return them to the same place.
Last year the Heart of the Community Drive had 11 volunteer high school students and gifts were purchased for 82 kids.
Anyone wanting more information can contact Pressly at sophiepressly@gmail.com.
