Rep. Doug Lamborn, from Colorado’s 5th Congressional District announced Tuesday an addition to his Washington D.C. staff, the first-ever U.S. Space Force Congressional Fellow, Major Chris Brown.
Brown is an active-duty officer in the United States Space Force and will serve on the congressman’s defense team for the 2021 calendar year.
Brown will focus on defense-related issues, assisting with the congressman’s activities on the House Armed Services Committee, and help with constituent casework involving active-duty military.
Brown is a Space Operations Officer in the United States Space Force and is the first Space Force officer to join the Department of Defense Legislative Fellows Program.
Prior to joining Lamborn Brown served as a legislative liaison with the USSPACECOM—Washington Liaison Office at the Pentagon.
He has served in various operational and staff assignments during his military career.
Brown has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Central Florida and a Master of Arts from the American Military University.
He has received several personal awards for his military service, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal.
“Given Colorado Springs’ role as our nation’s center of excellence for our national security space enterprise, I anticipate Chris will prove to be a tremendous force multiplier for our community, given his background,” Lamborn said. “He has hit the ground running, and we are delighted to have him aboard.”
