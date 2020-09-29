People filled Riverside Park for a candlelight vigil to raise awareness about missing person Suzanne Morphew on Friday. Morphew has been missing from her Maysville home since May 10.
“Suzanne deserves to be found,” her brother, Andy Moorman said during the vigil. “My goal is to bring her home, bury her next to our mother and get closure.”
Moorman is currently in town leading hundreds of volunteers in a search effort for his sister, which coincided with Friday’s vigil.
He also said he has a great community back home in Indiana, but said, “I wish I felt love there like I felt here.”
On Thursday, members of Moorman’s search team found items that were recovered by the Chaffee County Crime Scene Team.
At this point, however, those items do not appear to be connected to the Suzanne Morphew investigation, according to a statement from Chaffee County sheriff John Spezze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.