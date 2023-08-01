Sventastik Productions will hold auditions for a local production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 at Sventastik Studios, 934 E U.S. 50.
Anyone ages 6 and older is welcome to audition, according to a press release. The show will have both a kid cast and an adult cast. The rehearsals for both casts will be held at the same time, with the adults going first then allowing the kids to do the same scene after seeing how the adults performed it.
Show director Becky Heath said, “We had an idea that we could create kind of a theater mentorship program.”
The show will run for two weekends, one with the adult cast, and the second with the children cast.
Those interested in auditioning must either prepare a short song from the show or send a video to sventastikproductions@gmail.com.
For any questions about the production or auditions, contact director Becky at 303-260-8782. For anyone interested in an internship for set design with the production, also contact Becky Heath at that number.
