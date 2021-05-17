by Mountain Mail Staff
The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin chain-up station improvements today on Monarch Pass.
The project will involve existing chain station locations on U.S. 50 between mile points 189 – near Sargents – and 211 – Maysville – in Chaffee, Gunnison, and Saguache counties.
“CDOT places a high priority on highway projects that help our commercial trucks roll smoothly along key corridors like U.S. 50,” Shoshana Lew, CDOT executive director, said in a press release.
“It is critical that trucks chain up in winter storm events when Colorado’s chain law is enforced.
“Chain-up stations provide a safe place for drivers to fit snow chains onto (or off) their truck tires.”
All chain-up stations will have new lighting installed, with some locations equipped with solar-powered lighting.
Five locations will have widening and paving improvements, and two culverts will be replaced for drainage upgrades.
Tricon 2 LLC has been contracted for the project, with work expected to be completed in the fall.
Greg Fulton, president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, noted the importance of chain-up stations, saying,
“We appreciate and welcome the Monarch Pass chain station improvements by CDOT.
“These sites make it safer for truck drivers to comply with the law and apply chains during icy and snow packed conditions.
“In stormy weather it’s a great benefit to the trucking industry to have a safe, well-lit environment for drivers to pull off the roadway, get out of their vehicles and safely put chains on tires or remove chains from tires.”
Travel impacts
Motorists will encounter construction operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Traffic control and temporary signals will be operating 24/7 with one-lane closures at project work zones.
CDOT urges motorists to use caution and watch for heavy equipment.
At times, through lanes and turn lanes may be temporarily closed to traffic, causing brief travel delays.
Motorists should slow down, drive with caution and give themselves extra travel time, Lew said.
