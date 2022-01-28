Dane DeVries, a senior at Cotopaxi High School, has been chosen as a semifinalist for the Boettcher Scholarship.
“Dane is a strong representation of what it means to be a (Cotopaxi) Pirate,” Superintendent Danielle Van Esselstine said. “We are extremely proud of Dane and his accomplishments. We can’t wait to see him in the finals.”
Given by the Boettcher Foundation, the award is a four-year scholarship that includes virtually all expenses to attend the Colorado school of the recipient’s choice: full tuition, fees, a book allowance and an annual stipend for living expenses.
It is one of the most competitive scholarship programs in Colorado.
The foundation describes itself as “a nonprofit dedicated to keeping Colorado’s most dynamic thinkers, doers and difference makers within the state; we look for candidates with superior scholastic ability and intellectual curiosity, evidence of leadership and involvement, service to community and school, and outstanding character.”
