Buena Vista Community Health Center building sold, new owners renovate as a health and wellness center

The Buena Vista Community Health Center sold Dec. 20, and after transfer from the community board the new owners began renovations to update the building as a wellness collaborative.
The Buena Vista Community Heath Clinic board formed in 1956 to oversee the use of a new health center. The center was built with funds and labor donated by people throughout the town as well as a few donations from out of state. The building cost $24,000, not including equipment or machinery.
The center now belongs to Richard and Mary Willard, who bought the building for $585,000 in December through their company, 36 Oak Street LLC. The Willards moved here from Texas in August 2020.
“I was looking for a property to invest and grow with since we moved into the town,” Richard Willard said.
“We had originally investigated converting the place into housing, but it wasn’t financially feasible for us to make the conversion,” he said.
The building has been renamed the Peak Wellness Collaborative, which will house the offices of several health and wellness practitioners. The building soft opened April 1 with a formal opening expected sometime in the coming months.
“We’re governed by a special use permit; that’s what we can do legally within the town’s zoning code,” Willard said.
Swan Mountain Women’s Center, which rents 40 percent of the building, will continue to operate from the facility.
The Willards plan on bringing in other healthcare providers who deal in holistic and practical medicine. Currently they have three new tenants, Return to Joy, Rocky Mountain IV Medics and Juniper Counseling.
Return to Joy is a licensed massage therapy practice run by Joy Wayman, which started with simple roots and was run from her backyard.
“It’s exciting the community is being offered a place of health and wellness,” Wayman said.
The Rocky Mountain IV Medics office is run by Lindsey Book and offers IV therapy to help with dehydration, fatigue and other ailments.
“Having a space at Peak Wellness Collaborative is an added benefit for the services that I offer. As an employee of Rocky Mountain IV Medics, I can now treat patients both in home and at my office. The space is calm and inviting; sharing services with other wellness practitioners has been great so far,” Book said.
Juniper Counseling Services, run by licensed therapist Andrea Caggiano, offers individual and couples therapy and supervision services.
“Our goal is to create a community of wellness professionals, so we only lease to licensed and certified professionals. We want to attract people who may be practicing in Leadville or have practices in Leadville and Salida. We’re trying to attract all wellness providers who operate in the Arkansas River Valley,” Richard Willard said.
Peak Wellness Collaborative currently has eight office spaces with three of them reserved.
The Willards hope to have as many as 25 possible office spaces in the future after updating. Renovations include a second main entrance into the building, new carpets, repainted walls, rerouting of water pipes, adding and removing walls and installation of new cabinets and furniture.
“We plan to honor the original intent of the building,” Willard said.
He said excitement for the renovation and new occupation of the clinic was felt by many practitioners in Salida.
“We were invited to the inaugural networking event for the wellness community in Salida and that was about two weeks ago,” Willard said. “There were lots of people there that mostly practiced in Salida who were excited to hear we had something unique here in Buena Vista.
“We just want the community to know that we’re here, and it’s been here as a clinic since 1956 and it was even a secondary hospital at times to the one in Salida. We feel honored that we have the privilege of maintaining a legacy of health care.”
For more information call 206-200-8100 or 425-443-5353 or email 36OakSt@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.