RV tourists learn local history at Salida Museum

Members of the Colorado Eagles group of Family Campers and Recreational Vehicles learned about Salida’s Loyal Duke during a visit to the Salida Museum Thursday. From left are Jim Rheinheimer, Bill Pickens and Joan Pickens with the camping group and Larry Kovacic, museum guide.

 Photo by Arlene Shovald

The Colorado Eagles, a branch of the Family Campers and Recreational Vehicles organization from the Denver area, learned a bit about Salida history Thursday when they visited the Salida Museum.

A spokesperson for the group said the Colorado branch of the group is part of a national club of retirees who enjoy RVing, and they like to visit at least one museum when they visit a town.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.