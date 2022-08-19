RV tourists learn local history at Salida Museum

The Colorado Eagles, a branch of the Family Campers and Recreational Vehicles organization from the Denver area, learned a bit about Salida history Thursday when they visited the Salida Museum.
A spokesperson for the group said the Colorado branch of the group is part of a national club of retirees who enjoy RVing, and they like to visit at least one museum when they visit a town.
Larry Kovacic of the Salida Museum board hosted the group, informing them about Salida’s early railroad and mining history and the history of the museum, which was established in 1954 by Harriet Alexander, a Salida woman who served in Salida City Council, and her friend Byrd Fuqua.
Both women were interested in history and started the museum in a room at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center with artifacts from their personal collections and donations from friends. Items in the museum all pertain to Salida history or Salida residents. The museum is currently located behind Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, which is at 410 W. U.S. 50.
A display on Salida’s famous dog, Loyal Duke, was of special interest to some of the group. Loyal Duke was the pet of Charles Catlin, manager of the Monte Cristo Hotel, which was located near the Salida railroad yards. The dog was a favorite of railroad passengers and was purported to have rescued at least two people from an oncoming train. He died in 1902 at age 13 and is buried beneath a small white monument that can still be seen on the east side of Tenderfoot Mountain.
Members of the group visiting the museum were Judy and Jim Moravec, Diane Stockman, Jim and Tammy Rheinheimer, Allison Moore, Joanne Adolf, Nadia deStackelberg and Bill and Joan Pickens.
Summer hours at the museum (until Labor Day) are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission is $3 for seniors, $5 for adults and $1 for children. Phone 719-539-7483.
