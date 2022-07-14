Like kids choosing who will play on their team, the Chaffee County Combined Tactical Team had captains pick players before they began their exercise Wednesday, but unlike a playground game of baseball this was much more serious.
The team simulated breaching buildings Wednesday at First and D Streets, with officers of Salida Police Department, Buena Vista Police Department and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on hand.
The team was working with a new kinetic breacher to enter the condemned building, which the Salida Police purchased with a grant, Chief Russ Johnson said.
“Just having a building to be able to practice things like breaching really helps,” Johnson said. “The new breacher uses kinetic energy to break through the locks.”
Anyone who thought they heard gunshots in the area Wednesday afternoon probably heard the kinetic breacher going off.
“We’d like to thank the community for putting up with our exercises for the day,” Johnson said.
Besides practicing breaching and entering the building, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Cortese said they would also be exposing the new guys to chemical agents, like tear gas, so they could experience that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.