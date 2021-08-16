A report from a historical survey of 30 residential properties in Buena Vista was presented July 29 at the Buena Vista Community Center.
The Historical Preservation Commission authorized the survey, which identified eight properties of potential historic interest.
The intensive survey built upon previous surveys conducted in 2018 and 2011-13.
Three Gables Preservation consultant Deon Wolfenbarger recommended in 2018 that a future survey “conduct an intensive-level survey of scattered resources, selecting those that have the highest level of visible integrity and therefore are the most likely to be eligible for designation.”
Front Range Research Associates Inc. conducted the latest survey, beginning in May 2020 with an introductory presentation and virtual meeting with property owners, the public and members of the Historical Preservation Commission. Fieldwork was conducted in September 2020 and the final results presented in the July 29 hybrid meeting.
HPC Vice Chair Tom O’Brien said Front Range Research Associates was established in the 1980s by University of Colorado-Boulder graduates and is among the best historical research groups in the state.
“They’ve worked for almost every community in the state,” he said. “They’re as good as they come. And they did this during the pandemic.”
O’Brien said this survey completes historical examination of the east side of U.S. 24 in BV. Increased developer interest prompted the preservation commission to take swift action to identify history worth preserving.
“That’s why we started here –because the pressure from developers to tear all these buildings down is huge. In the last 18 months, we’ve lost 10 percent of the inventory on this side,” he said.
“We will lose probably in the foreseeable future another 15. So that’ll be 25 percent of the historical resources demolished, gone.”
Replacement of older buildings and in-town in-fill with more contemporary structures could change the whole look of the town, O’Brien said.
Tim Simmons from Front Range Research Associates presented the report of the survey’s findings. After a quick background on the history of BV, Simmons explained the survey methods.
These included photography of buildings of likely historical interest, followed by thorough research into books, newspaper articles, historic photographs, fire insurance maps, county assessor books and BV residents’ knowledge.
Of 30 properties subjected to intensive survey, one was found likely to be eligible for national designation, two for state designation and five for local. All eight properties in the report were examples of Late Victorian architectural style.
The house at 319 Cedar St. was determined to be potentially eligible for listing in registers of National and State Historic Places.
According to the report, the dwelling was built in 1891 by William S. Spencer, a builder, meat market operator and holder of various town and county governmental positions.
The house would be eligible for its architecture, as a well-preserved example of a Late Victorian/Queen Anne brick cottage, the report said.
For the state register, another house on Cedar Street and one on Piñon Street were deemed potentially eligible.
The Peltas, a mercantile family, were longtime owners/residents of 501 Cedar St. from 1893 to 1941. It was evaluated as potentially eligible to the state register in the area of Architecture and Ethnic Heritage/European.
The house at 410 Piñon St. dates to between 1902 and 1908 and the earliest identified owner was Mrs. Julia A. Northrup.
Another house on Piñon Street and three on Colorado Avenue were identified as likely candidates for local designation.
203 N. Railroad Street was the only commercial property surveyed. The building was built by the lettuce association in the 1920s and was used to store shipping crates, labels and other supplies.
The HPC’s next priorities are more surveys on the west side of U.S. 24 and digitizing and creating an online database of thousands of historic photographs held by the Buena Vista Heritage Museum.
O’Brien said the HPC is working hard and playing catch-up.
“Our town is at least a decade, or multiple decades, behind most of the other similar towns in Colorado,” he said.
Cities like Salida, Leadville, Minturn, Pueblo, Cañon City and others have long had historical preservation commissions and architectural design guidelines to preserve the towns’ characters.
“They are way ahead of us. So we’re behind the curve and we’re trying to catch up as quick as possible,” he said.
