Linda Taylor authors book

Salidan Linda Taylor is probably best known for her musical talent and directing The Noteables and You’ve Got Male choruses, but recently another of her talents came to light. She has written and published her first novel, “Comings and Goings.”
“The book was a long time coming,” Taylor said. “It started in the mid-’90s as an essay in a creative writing class, morphed into a novella and then a novel. It has endured dozens of revisions and took a 10-year hiatus in a Vermont closet, surfaced for another makeover in 2016 and then was buried again. But it was still on my bucket list. Then 2020 came along and two things happened – COVID-19 and I turned 70. There were no music rehearsals and I had a lot of free time, which gave me the opportunity to reflect on what I wanted to accomplish during my remaining years on the planet.”
Taylor calls her story one woman’s courageous search for truth and resolution.
“The protagonist’s inner journey is not so different than what a lot of us have taken,” Taylor said.
“Comings and Goings” has a strong female lead who channels the spirit of her dead grandmother. The novel is set in a Vermont winter featuring mysterious characters who will keep you reading as relationships are mended. And amidst this all, there is humor.
Lucy Pratt receives messages from her dead grandmother, who was a story teller. One of those messages was “everyone has stories and you’ve got a heart full of them. Stop fretting about me and get on with your writing.”
So Lucy follows the advice, returns to Vermont to compile her childhood stories and unravel the secrets of her past.
The Vermont setting is fitting. Taylor lived in Vermont for 27 years, left there for Utah in 1998 and came to Salida in 2007.
The important thing about the book is the commonality around how people deal with the big things in life. Sometimes those things get resolved. Sometimes they don’t.
“I think everyone is seeking a deeper understanding of themselves,” Taylor said. “Part of the difficulty of writing a book is exposing yourself to the world. When you write, you reveal parts of yourself. That can be challenging and scary but also therapeutic. ‘Coming and Going’ tells a story that needs to be heard.”
The price is $14.50 and it’s available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096TL7JP4), Salida and Buena Vista libraries, The Book Haven in Salida and Once Upon a Trapeze Bookstore in Buena Vista.
Another of Taylor’s loves is animals, and proceeds from the book will be donated to animal rescue organizations, among them Ark-Valley Humane Society, Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation and Mission: Wolf.
“If people get the book from the library I would appreciate if they would make a donation to an animal rescue organization of their choice,” Taylor said.
