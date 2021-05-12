Equity markets closed sharply lower today, with the Dow Jones underperforming the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ.
The technology sector opened the day lower, but in an odd rebound, recovered somewhat throughout the day.
Inflation concerns are the instigator, though 10-year rates were just slightly higher, as were gold and oil.
Global markets followed suit, with Asian and European stocks lower on the day.
International markets with the most technology exposure, like Tiawan, Japan and Korea were down the most.
The financial sector was the clear laggard on the day, while the consumer discretionary and material sectors outperformed.
It shouldn’t be lost that the broad equity indexes touched new highs intraday on Monday, so volatility should be put in perspective.
This is a reflection of rotation and rebalancing than a shift in tone or direction for the overall market.
The NFIB small business optimism index rose for April, the third consecutive monthly increase. Although it’s still well below the pre-pandemic level, the reading signals increasing optimism for small-business activity ahead, which can be attributed to vaccine-induced return of the entertainment, leisure and dining industries.
Items of note within the survey include a jump in “positions not able to fill” and “higher selling prices,” both of which are consistent with growing signs of a labor shortage (despite still-high unemployment) as well as rising input costs.
There was also an encouraging lift in “increased capital spending” which indicates willingness to invest back in the business, another sign that small-business owners see better times ahead.
The spotlight remains on inflation ahead of Wednesday’s CPI report. Employers are seeing pressure to raise wages to fill the large amount of open positions across the country, while commodity prices – particularly copper, steel, lumber and agricultural products – have risen materially, adding worries of an inflation spike.
Today’s market reaction signals the growing anxiety over rising, inflation, as reflected in the declines in technology and growth stocks.
Runaway inflation is not a foregone conclusion, however with last week’s weak employment report offering the Fed some potential flexibility to push off a reduction in bond purchases.
Inflation readings will rn at multiyear highs in the coming months as certain cost pressures, along with the base effects of comparing with the recession lows this time last year, show up in higher consumer prices.
The Fed expects high inflation to be temporary, and at this point a plausible outcome that would ease market concerns over an earlier-than-expected withdrawel of Fed stimulus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.