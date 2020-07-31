Dear Editor:
“Sometimes even the president of the United States must have to stand naked.”
– Bob Dylan
I don’t know about you, but I’m spooked by President Trump’s physical appearance. It hasn’t changed in years. Think of recent presidents--Obama, W, Bill Clinton. All of them visibly aged in office. Not Trump.
He looks exactly like he did descending that escalator in Trump Tower to announce his presidential bid in 2015. That’s five solid years of brutal domestic politics, unrelenting crises, killing levels of stress. Yet Donald Trump remains visually unchanged – same golden hairdo, bronzed face, teeth so white you could read by them at night.
So what is Trump’s secret?
Well, I have a theory …
There’s a classic horror story by Irish author Oscar Wilde, ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray.’ (It’s also a classic 1945 film, featuring some big-name, old-time stars like Angela Lansbury, Peter Lawford and Donna Reed.)
‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ is the story of a decadent English aristocrat, who has his portrait painted as a young man. Over the decades, the portrait magically changes in appearance, but Dorian Gray himself never ages outwardly.
Year after year, Dorian wallows in personal corruption, committing a multitude of evil, destructive acts, including murder. With each outrage, the painting grows more grotesque. It’s absorbing (and reflecting) all of his inner spiritual decay, you see, while the physical person of Dorian Gray remains eternally youthful.
My question: Is there a secret portrait of Donald J. Trump gathering dust somewhere in the White House attic?
Just asking.
My Dorian Gray theory will likely offend hardcore Trumpists – wearers of red MAGA hats, flyers of blue Trump flags and, of course, white evangelical Christians, the bedrock of Trump’s political base.
But evangelicals should consider Matthew 23:27: “Woe to you scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you are like whitewashed tombs, which outwardly appear beautiful, but within they are full of dead men’s bones and all uncleanness.”
You know something’s up when Jesus Christ and Oscar Wilde are saying the same thing. Not to mention Bob Dylan.
Marty Rush,
Salida
