Adults and children in need of winter clothing can shop free of charge from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Temple Baptist Church’s Third Annual Winter Clothes Giveaway at the church at 509 F St.
The giveaway in fellowship hall offers free winter clothes including hats, jackets, scarves, blankets, sleeping bags, shoes, socks and more in all sizes.
“This is a ministry that was started by the Missions in Ministry Team with Director, Carmen Vigil, three years ago,” Pastor John Myers said. “The church was looking for a ministry to involve itself in that wasn’t being done by someone else and clothing, especially winter clothing, is a great need. The Missions Team took it on.”
The giveaway is done once a year, just before winter sets in. Last year close to 100 people took advantage of it.
“We’ve had a great response from the community with donations of clothing,” Myers said. “This year we especially have a lot of adult coats, sleeping bags and blankets.”
If any clothing is left after the giveaway, a man from Alamosa who ministers to people in the mountains of Mexico distributes it to small villages there. Every bit is given way to people who need it.
Clothing can still be donated until noon Friday while the Missions in Ministry Team is setting up for the distribution in Fellowship Hall.
For more information call 719-539-2412.
