Mysteries at the museum

This mystery couple is pictured in a photo recently donated to the Salida Museum. A signature on the back appears to say John Ryan, Salida, Colorado.

 Photos by Arlene Shovald

Mysteries at the Salida Museum continue, the most recent being a photo taken in the studio of C.H. Clark in Salida.

Judging by the clothing, it was probably taken in the late 1880s and shows a young man and woman. They could be a married couple but possibly siblings since there is a strong resemblance between the two. On the back is a signature that looks like “John Ryan, Salida, Colorado.”

