Mysteries at the museum

Mysteries at the Salida Museum continue, the most recent being a photo taken in the studio of C.H. Clark in Salida.
Judging by the clothing, it was probably taken in the late 1880s and shows a young man and woman. They could be a married couple but possibly siblings since there is a strong resemblance between the two. On the back is a signature that looks like “John Ryan, Salida, Colorado.”
Anyone having information about these apparently early Salida residents is asked to call Arlene Shovald at 719-539-3139. Shovald is a member of the Salida Museum Board.
The photo was submitted by Louise Quick of Euless, Texas. Quick found the picture in a stack of old books she bought at an estate sale in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in 2021.
“I have no attachment to it,” she wrote, “but rather than throw it away, maybe it means something to the museum. I just couldn’t throw it away.”
